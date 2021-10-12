Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Michael Vaughan Gives 'Honest' Assessment On Virat Kohli's Legacy As RCB Captain In IPL T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli's stint as RCB skipper ended with a four-wicket loss to RCB in the IPL 2021 Eliminator on Monday.

Michael Vaughan Gives 'Honest' Assessment On Virat Kohli's Legacy As RCB Captain In IPL T20 Cricket
Virat Kohli has fallen long way short in white-ball captaincy, feels former England skipper Michael Vaughan. | Courtesy: Twitter

Trending

Michael Vaughan Gives 'Honest' Assessment On Virat Kohli's Legacy As RCB Captain In IPL T20 Cricket
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T19:12:52+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 7:12 pm

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan says Virat Kohli has "fallen a long way short" as captain in white-ball cricket and considering that he is such a driven player he will himself assess his nine-year captaincy stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore as a "failure". (More Cricket News)

The 32-year-old had last month announced he would step down as the Indian T20 skipper after the World Cup and two days later he said he will also be quitting the leadership role in RCB after the ongoing season.

"You'd have to say and be honest, that in one-day cricket and T20 for the national side and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has fallen a long way short," Vaughan told 'Cricbuzz'.

"The talent and the squads that he has to work with is right up there with the best. The RCB team over the years is very top heavy with the batting.

"This year, with the quality of (Glenn) Maxwell and Harshal Patel and Chahal, they had the bowling to match the batting, and yet they have fallen short," he added.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Kohli's stint as RCB skipper ended with a four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Monday.

"His legacy as captain in IPL cricket would be one that didn't win."

"That's what it's about. High-level sport is about getting over the line, winning trophies, particularly when you’re at the standard of what Virat Kohli is at.

"I am certainly not saying that he is, but he will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy because he is such a driven player and person since he's not got that trophy in his hands," Vaughan added.

The former England skipper added that Kohli is doing a terrific job leading the Indian Test side.

"In terms of what Virat is doing with the Test team and Test match cricket, developing the Indian team, he is terrific."

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Michael Vaughan UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL India national cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) T20 Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad – Neighbour’s Envy, Chennai Super Kings Pride

Ruturaj Gaikwad – Neighbour’s Envy, Chennai Super Kings Pride

Uber Cup Badminton: India Women Bow Out After Losing To Japan In Quarters

India Vs Nepal, SAFF Football Championship Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Old Rivals Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri Meet In Serie A Throwback

India Women To Play Football Friendlies Against Top Swedish Clubs

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Why Chennai Super Kings Have Edge Over Kolkata Knight Riders - Stats Preview

La Liga Preview: Sergio Aguero Ready For Debut As Barcelona Start Critical 3-game Home Stint

Tennis Hall Of Fame: Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya Among 6 Nominees

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Who Is Venkatesh Iyer

Who Is Venkatesh Iyer

Chinese Human Rights Not A Concern Before 2022 Winter Olympic Games: John Coates

Chinese Human Rights Not A Concern Before 2022 Winter Olympic Games: John Coates

IPL 2021 Final: Shane Watson Compares Josh Hazlewood With Glenn McGrath Ahead Of CSK Vs KKR Title Clash

IPL 2021 Final: Shane Watson Compares Josh Hazlewood With Glenn McGrath Ahead Of CSK Vs KKR Title Clash

Thomas Cup Badminton: India Men Suffer 1-4 Loss To China In Last Group Match

Thomas Cup Badminton: India Men Suffer 1-4 Loss To China In Last Group Match

Read More from Outlook

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed an application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

PTI / The Kohli versus Anderson rivalry is one of the biggest talking points whenever India lock horns with England.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement