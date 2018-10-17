MG Motor To Start Sales With 45 Dealers Next Year

British carmaker MG Motor will launch its first product, an SUV, in India by June 2019. It has announced that it will have around 45 dealerships up and running across the country by then. After the launch of the first SUV, which is likely to be the Baojun 530, in the second quarter of 2019, MG’s next offering for India will be an all-electric SUV, which will have a range of over 250km on a single charge, in early 2020.

Owned by China’s largest automotive group, SAIC, MG has already finalised initial dealer partners in India. That said, MG Motor will set up a brand-owned dealership in Gurugram as well, for those who want a more in-depth understanding of the brand. The carmaker says all MG owners will be a part of an exclusive club as well.

Earlier this year, MG Motor told us that it aims to offer a premium experience to its customers at its touchpoints. According to the carmaker, visiting showrooms and service centres of the brand will be a personalised experience for a customer, all with the help of the latest digital technology. The carmaker is confident it will have 100 touchpoints, which includes dealerships and service centres, by the time its first offering is launched in India. Both SUVs from MG will be manufactured at the carmaker’s Halol facility in Gujarat which was previously owned by GM. The current capacity at the Halol manufacturing facility stands at 80,000 units per annum. However, the carmaker says this can be expanded to 200,000 units in the future depending on the demand it receives in the country.

Source: cardekho.com