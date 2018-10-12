MeToo | Sajid Khan Steps Down As 'Housefull 4' Director Post Harassment Allegations

Director Sajid Khan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by three women, has stepped down as the director of upcoming comedy-drama 'Housefull 4'.

Taking to his Twitter, the 47-year-old filmmaker wrote, "In the wake of allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producers and the stars of my film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth. I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out."

Three women, namely actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay, accused Khan of sexual harassment and shared their heart-wrenching ordeals on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar urged the producers of 'Housefull 4' to cancel the shoot following sexual harassment allegations levelled against Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Gold' star wrote, "I have just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news have been very disturbing. I have requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve."

Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna, also urged the Housefull team to take a firm stance on this issue. "Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on," she tweeted.

#MeToo movement gained momentum in India after actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nata Patekar of harassing her. Since then, incidents of harassment and sexual misconduct have come out in the open, with allegations being leveled against many personalities in the media and entertainment industry, including Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, and Rajat Kapoor.

ANI