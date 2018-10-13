MeToo Hits Cricket: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Accused Of Sexual Assault

After ravaging the media and film industry, the #MeToo campaign on Saturday hit the cricket world. Rahul Johri, serving as CEO of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) since April 2016, has been called out by a journalist and has been accused of inappropriate behaviour.

had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo pic.twitter.com/L78Ihkk1u0 — hk {on a hiatus} (@PedestrianPoet) October 12, 2018

In 2016, the BCCI had appointed Rahul Johri as its first chief executive officer. Johri had previously served as Discovery Networks Asia Pacific’s executive vice-president and general manager for South Asia. He was given the responsibility of “smooth functioning of operations, stakeholder management and building robust strategies for further promoting the sport.”

Earlier, Indian singer Chinmayi Sripaada had accused Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga of assaulting a woman during an Indian Premier League (IPL) season at a Mumbai hotel.

Taking it to Twitter, Sripaada had shared a post to narrate the incident.

Union minister Maneka Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday strongly backed women who narrated their experiences of sexual misconduct and more as the #MeToo floodgates opened wider with high-profile directors Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai and Luv Ranjan the latest to be 'outed'.

Clearly, the storm, which started with Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar last fortnight and has felled big names such as Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl and his production house Phantom Films and comic collective AIB, shows no signs of abating.

On Friday, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said she plans to set up a panel of legal experts to look into the allegations.

She also asserted that she believes in the "pain and trauma" of every complainant.

"The Ministry will be setting up a committee of senior judicial and legal persons as members to examine all issues emanating from the #MeToo India movement," the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry said in a statement.

"I urge working women across all sectors to come out fearlessly and report cases of any form of sexual harassment and we shall ensure all possible assistance. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complaint. Cases of sexual harassment at work must be dealt with a policy of zero-tolerance," she added.

Agencies