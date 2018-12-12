MeToo: Former Union Minister M J Akbar Suspended From Editor's Guild

﻿
The Editor's Guild has also suspended the membership of senior journalist Tarun Tejpal who is facing a trial in a rape case, besides writing to Gautam Adhikari over the allegations of sexual hrassment against him.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2018
Former Union Minister M J Akbar has been suspnded from the Editor's Guild of India
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-12-12T20:09:10+0530
Former Union Minister and senior journalist M J akbar, who is facing sexual harassment charges, has been dropped from the Editor's Guild of India, according to a statement issued by the organisation.

In a statement issued by the Guild, it said:"the Guild had sought views of the Executive committe (EC) on what action should be taken againsy Mr. M J Akbar, a dormant member of at present amd one of its past president, Mr Tarun Tejpal and Mr Gautam Adhikari in light of the charges of sexual misconduct levelled against them by several women journalists."

"A majority of the EC members suggested that membership of Mr Akbar should be suspended. There was also consensus that Mr. Tejpal be suspended too, until the conclusion of his trial and the Guild should write to Mr Adhikari to seek his response" the statement added.

Akbar, who resigned from his post Minister of State for External Affairs in october after a number of women who had worked with him in past alleged him of sexual harassment during his time as a journalist.

He also filed a criminal defemation suit against journalist Priya Ramani who was one of the first to level accusations against him.

Besides Akbar, Tarun Tejpal,  a former president of the Guild who is facing trial in a rape case has also been suspended "intil the conclusion of his trila".

 

