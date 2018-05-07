The Website
07 May 2018 Last Updated at 3:04 pm National

Met Dept. Issues 48-Hour Dust And Thunder Storm Warning In Delhi And Neighbouring States

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2018-05-07T15:05:24+0530

Four days after a massive dust storm killed over 100 people in north India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a mild thunderstorm and dust storm warning for the next 48 hours in New Delhi and its neighbouring states.

"Till tomorrow there's a possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi," said IMD official, Devendra Pradhan while talking to ANI.

Pradhan also said that in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh a mild thunderstorm warning has been issued, and in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh a dust storm has been issued.

"These thunderstorms and dust storms will be moderate, and the wind speed for these days will be in the range of 50 to 60 Km per hour," added Pradhan.

He further said that the decision by the Haryana Education Minister to close down schools in Panchkula is clearly taken by keeping public safety in mind.

"The decision to close down schools is clearly taken by keeping public safety in mind. Moreover, the decision is not in vain as the western disturbance is here to stay till May 9," added Pradhan.

Till date, as many as 124 people lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week with the highest casualties in UP, where about 73 persons were killed.

In Rajasthan, 35 persons were killed, while 209 were left injured.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - NCR Natural Calamities Weather: Rains National Reportage

