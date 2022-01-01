Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Mercury Rises At Most Places In Kashmir

Also, a widespread spell of snow or rain of moderate to heavy intensity is most likely during January 4 to 6 with the main activity on January 5 to 6. Heavy snow is expected at some places during the period as well, it said.

Mercury Rises At Most Places In Kashmir
A man enjoying the snowy weather in Jammu and Kashmir. | PTI Photo

Trending

Mercury Rises At Most Places In Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T23:49:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 11:49 pm

The minimum temperature rose at most places in Kashmir on Saturday even as the Meteorological Department forecast light snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley, officials said. Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Friday night, slightly up from the previous night's minus 3 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, up three degrees from the previous night. The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius, up from minus 6.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

They said Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded the minimum of minus 4 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Related Stories

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

The MET Office has forecast light snowfall over the higher reaches of Kashmir from Saturday evening which may continue till Sunday morning. Also, a widespread spell of snow or rain of moderate to heavy intensity is most likely during January 4 to 6 with the main activity on January 5 to 6. Heavy snow is expected at some places during the period as well, it said. The weather may affect surface and air transport, the MET Office said.

Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21. 'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here, as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall. The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Srinagar Temperature Weather: Cold & Coldwave Weather: storm / winds Skiing Snowfall
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement