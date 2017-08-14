The Website
14 August 2017 Last Updated at 3:37 pm Business Car Review

Mercedes-Benz Teases New Vision Concept Ahead Of Pebble Beach

It appears to be a relatively toned down version of the extravagant Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 concept from last year’s Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance!
Mercedes-Benz has dropped the first teaser video of the ‘big surprise’ they are holding up for the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to be held on August 20.

Every year in August, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is held at the famed 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links in California, USA. Some of the world’s most prized collector cars are judged not on their performance, but on style, mechanicals and historical accuracy! 

Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6

Mercedes’ new Vision concept – yet to get its name – appears to be a relatively toned down version of the last year’s Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 concept debuted at Pebble Beach (check out the pictures of the red car). The new concept is finished in a shimmering blue colour, while the Vision 6 flaunted a red paint scheme. 

The video showcases the extra long hood of the upcoming concept just like the Maybach Vision 6. Even the interior is identical to the Vision 6, but isn’t as extravagant as the latter’s.

In Picture: Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6

Finished in white leather, there’s the same steering wheel with twin-pod instrument cluster finished in a brass-like applique. There are three new AC vents on the passenger side, which were not present in the Vision 6. 

The two-seater layout continues indicating that the upcoming concept will also have a sharply raked roofline like the Vision 6. Its multi-spoke wheels look like they could go into production unlike the futuristic wheels of the last year’s concept. 

Compared to the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6, this upcoming Vision concept appears relatively more production-oriented and could as well become the foundation of Merc's future super grand tourer model. Stay tight for the next week’s Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance!

Source: cardekho.com

