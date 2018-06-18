Mercedes-Benz Showcases EQA Prototype; To Rival Tesla’s Upcoming Compact Car

Mercedes-Benz has given us a glimpse into its electric future through a video showcasing a working prototype of the EQA electric car concept. The EQA features two electric motors - one at either axles - with a combined power output of 270PS. The motors are powered by a 60kWh battery pack which is good enough for a range of 320km to 400km under the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). Mercedes claims the EQA can do 0-100kmph in a resectable 5 seconds while refraining from mentioning the top speed. It also features a full time all-wheel drive system that can distribute torque between the front and rear axle whenever required through a program selector. The EQA also gets a nifty quick charging function that is capable of offering a range of 100km in just 10 minutes.

Advertisement opens in new window

The EQA borrows design cues from the A-Class, albeit with a heavy dose of LED light strips around the exterior panels. Its minimalist design seems like it’s forged out of a single block of metal. Even the front grille is a virtual LED panel, which changes colours as you shift between the various driving modes. The sides and rear get LED lighting strips too. Its cabin ought to be modern as well. Unfortunately, the video didn’t give a view of its interiors.

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch a total of 10 new EVs under the EQ sub-brand by the year 2022. Apart from the EQA, there will be an EQC electric crossover as well as an EQS electric sedan as well. Expect both cars to be the equivalent of the C-Class and S-Class in terms of performance and luxury, respectively. Mercedes-Benz showcased the EQC in India at the Auto Expo 2018. However, the carmaker is yet to formally announce its EV plan for the Indian passenger car market. Currently, Audi is the only company among the three major German car manufacturers to have expressed interest in launching an EV in India soon.