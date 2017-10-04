Mercedes-Benz Launches C-Class Edition C

Mercedes-Benz has launched a special edition of the C-Class, the Edition C, at a starting price of Rs 42.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). The Edition C is based on the Avantgarde trim level – C 200, C 220 d and C 250 d – of the mid-sized luxury sedan in both petrol and diesel engine options (with no mechanical changes).
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ‘Edition C’ Prices (ex-showroom, Pan India)
Petrol
- C 200 Avantgarde Edition C: Rs 42.54 lakh
Diesel
- C 220 d Avantgarde Edition C: Rs. 43.54 lakh
- C 250 d Avantgarde Edition C: Rs. 46.87 lakh
What’s new in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Edition C?
- Comes with a new paint option: Designo Hyacinth Red
- Front lip spoiler and rear spoiler feature black paint scheme
- Rides on five-twin spoke alloys finished in high-gloss black
- Features ‘Edition C’ exterior badge
- Front twin louvres (around the lower air dam), outside rearview mirrors, beltline and side skirts are now painted in black
- Front doors come with LED projection of Merc’s logo
- Open-pore black ash wood trim applique on the dashboard
- Comes with stainless steel pedals with embossed rubber studs
- Standard Garmin Map Pilot SD card navigation system
Vitals
- Petrol (C 200): 2.0-litre, 184PS/300Nm, 9-speed automatic
- Diesel (C 200 d): 2.1-litre, 170PS/400Nm, 9-speed automatic
- Diesel (C 250 d): 2.1-litre, 204PS/500Nm, 9-speed automatic
