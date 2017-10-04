The Website
Mercedes-Benz Launches C-Class Edition C

Comes with aesthetic changes inside-out and is based on the Avantgarde variants of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class!
Mercedes-Benz has launched a special edition of the C-Class, the Edition C, at a starting price of Rs 42.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). The Edition C is based on the Avantgarde trim level – C 200, C 220 d and C 250 d – of the mid-sized luxury sedan in both petrol and diesel engine options (with no mechanical changes).

Mercedes-Benz C-Class ‘Edition C’ Prices (ex-showroom, Pan India) 

Petrol 

  • C 200 Avantgarde Edition C: Rs 42.54 lakh

Diesel 

  • C 220 d Avantgarde Edition C: Rs. 43.54 lakh 
  • C 250 d Avantgarde Edition C: Rs. 46.87 lakh

What’s new in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Edition C?  

  • Comes with a new paint option: Designo Hyacinth Red
  • Front lip spoiler and rear spoiler feature black paint scheme
  • Rides on five-twin spoke alloys finished in high-gloss black
  • Features ‘Edition C’ exterior badge
  • Front twin louvres (around the lower air dam), outside rearview mirrors, beltline and side skirts are now painted in black
  • Front doors come with LED projection of Merc’s logo  
  • Open-pore black ash wood trim applique on the dashboard 
  • Comes with stainless steel pedals with embossed rubber studs
  • Standard Garmin Map Pilot SD card navigation system 

Vitals 

  • Petrol (C 200): 2.0-litre, 184PS/300Nm, 9-speed automatic 
  • Diesel (C 200 d): 2.1-litre, 170PS/400Nm, 9-speed automatic 
  • Diesel (C 250 d): 2.1-litre, 204PS/500Nm, 9-speed automatic

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Edition C

