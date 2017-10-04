Mercedes-Benz Launches C-Class Edition C

Mercedes-Benz has launched a special edition of the C-Class, the Edition C, at a starting price of Rs 42.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). The Edition C is based on the Avantgarde trim level – C 200, C 220 d and C 250 d – of the mid-sized luxury sedan in both petrol and diesel engine options (with no mechanical changes).

Mercedes-Benz C-Class ‘Edition C’ Prices (ex-showroom, Pan India)

Petrol

C 200 Avantgarde Edition C: Rs 42.54 lakh

Diesel

C 220 d Avantgarde Edition C: Rs. 43.54 lakh

C 250 d Avantgarde Edition C: Rs. 46.87 lakh

What’s new in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Edition C?

Comes with a new paint option: Designo Hyacinth Red

Front lip spoiler and rear spoiler feature black paint scheme

Rides on five-twin spoke alloys finished in high-gloss black

Features ‘Edition C’ exterior badge

Front twin louvres (around the lower air dam), outside rearview mirrors, beltline and side skirts are now painted in black

Front doors come with LED projection of Merc’s logo

Open-pore black ash wood trim applique on the dashboard

Comes with stainless steel pedals with embossed rubber studs

Standard Garmin Map Pilot SD card navigation system

Vitals

Petrol (C 200): 2.0-litre, 184PS/300Nm, 9-speed automatic

Diesel (C 200 d): 2.1-litre, 170PS/400Nm, 9-speed automatic

Diesel (C 250 d): 2.1-litre, 204PS/500Nm, 9-speed automatic

Source: cardekho.com