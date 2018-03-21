Mercedes-Benz India Launches ‘Brand Tour’

Mercedes-Benz India has launched a ‘Brand Tour’ to reach out to potential customers in Tier II and Tier III cities across the country. This customer-centric programme will reach out to potential buyers who have not yet had a chance to experience the brand due to the absence of a showroom in their city. The Brand Tour will travel to 14 locations across India starting with Aurangabad, Udaipur and Allahabad before moving on to Haldwani, Ranchi, Shimla, Tirunelveli, Vizag and Gandhinagar, among others.

With this program, potential customers will have a chance to get a closer look at Mercedes’ entire portfolio for the Indian market, take test drives and even go off-roading in SUVs such as the GLC and GLE. Apart from this, they will even get a chance to experience the pre-safe features on Mercedes-Benz sedans such as the C-Class and the E-Class. During the tour, the German luxury brand will also present Mercedes-Benz Certified used cars, various customer service programmes, flexible financial services and on-the-spot bookings.

Speaking on the occasion, Roland Folger, managing director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said, “India’s growth has given a major economic boost to its Tier II and III markets and with this growing economy, we now have an expanded customer base and favourable wealth distribution in the country. Mercedes-Benz is known for its customer-centric approach, and ‘Brand Tour’ is one such concept which helps us create a stronghold in the largely untapped Tier II and III emerging markets. With 'Brand Tour' we aim to unlock the market potential of smaller cities while providing customers easy access to the unique and renowned Mercedes-Benz experience. We are confident that the initiative will help the brand expand its footprint and penetrate deeper into the Indian market.”

Recently, Mercedes-Benz launched the 2018 S-Class with the S 350 d and S 450 being priced at Rs 1.33 crore and Rs 1.37 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. The S 350d is the first made-in-India, BSVI-compliant car. However, it has been tuned to run on BSIV fuel until Indian oil companies upgrade to BSVI fuels in the year 2020.