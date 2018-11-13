Mercedes-Benz E Class Gets Diesel Hybrid Powerplant

The E 300 DE clocks 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

Powered by 2.0-litre diesel and 13.5kWh electric hybrid powertrain.

Priced at 47,700 pounds (Rs 44.83 lakh) in UK, cheaper than the E Class sold in India.

After launching the C Class diesel hybrid in the UK, Mercedes Benz has now introduced an all new diesel hybrid E Class in Europe, to lead its electric charge in the region.



Powered by a hybrid engine setup that constitutes the 2.0-litre diesel engine from the e220 D and a 13.5kWh battery, the new E 300 DE makes a combined 306 PS of power and has the right blend of economy and performance. Transmission duties are performed by the ‘9G-TRONIC’ 9-speed automatic gearbox. This E class is capable of clocking 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds! And with a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 58.8 kmpl, the new E Class hybrid takes pocket friendliness to a whole new level.

Despite a new battery setup from the previous generation hybrids, the all-electric range is limited to just 33 miles (53 kilometres). Thankfully though, the high-voltage battery on the 300 DE comes with an onboard charging system of 7.4 kW, which helps it charge from 10 to 100 per cent in approximately 1.5 hours from a Wallbox. And the folks at Mercedes claim that It takes five hours to charge it at a conventional domestic power socket.



Priced at 47,700 pounds (Rs 44.83 lakh) in the UK, the new E 300 DE is still cheaper than the diesel-powered E Class sold in India, which starts from Rs 59.64 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The car is available in other European markets as well, but there is no word on whether it will come to India or not.

Thanks to the lack of a comprehensive charging infrastructure and competent subsidies, hybrids have been largely unsuccessful in India so far. However, we believe hybrids are set to make a big comeback considering CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) norms are set to be introduced in India from the year 2022. Under this rule, carmakers will have to maintain a minimum standard of average fuel efficiency for cars across their portfolio. Hence, we expect carmakers to launch more hybrids and EVs along with conventionally powered cars to achieve the required target. The introduction of the diesel hybrid E Class here should give a much needed push to the market as well.



So what do you think about the E class Hybrid? Would you prefer it over the conventional E Class in India? Do let us know in the comments below.



Source: zigwheels.com