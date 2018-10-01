Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launched At Rs 75 Lakh

Just a week after launching the C-Class facelift, Mercedes-Benz has now revealed the pricing of the E-Class All-Terrain station wagon. It’s priced at Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom India) and commands a premium of Rs 18.50 lakh over the standard E 220d variant on which it is based.

Under the hood is still an OM 654 2.0-cylinder diesel unit which is BSVI compliant and churns out 194PS of power at 3800rpm and 400Nm of torque from 1600-2800rpm. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 9G-tronic auto transmission, helping it clock the 0-100kmph sprint in 8.0 seconds. Mercedes claims a top whack of 231kmph. But that’s not what it’s meant to do.

Its highlight is the practicality that it brings to the table. Apart from all the features it borrows from the regular E-Class, it also gets a DYNAMIC select with All-terrain transmission mode which increases the ground clearance by a massive 35mm. Instead of the 17 inchers on the sedan, it receives bigger 19-inch alloy wheels. While the change in body form is easily identifiable, it also gets a bolder SUV-like grille and faux skid plate up front, side mouldings on the wheel arches and dual exhaust tips with faux bash plates at the rear.

On the inside, the dashboard layout and features list is similar to the E-Class 220d. So you get three-zone climate control, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reclining rear seats with comfort headrest, 64-colour ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof among others. Safety equipment comprises of 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, tyre pressure monitoring system and more.

With the estate body form, comes extra practicality and the same is true for the E-Class All-Terrain. It gets a 40:20:40 split system which allow you to free up a cavernous 1820 litres of cargo space. You can increase luggage capacity further without sacrificing on the second row seats just by increasing their rake angle. Passengers will have to sit a little more upright, but there will be an additional 30 litres of storage space on top of the 640-litre luggage bay.

Rivals for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain are few and far in between. The only one that comes closest is the Volvo V90 Cross Country.

