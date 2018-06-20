Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift To Launch In October 2018

Mercedes-Benz’s updated C-Class will come to India in October 2018. The refreshed C-Class gets a host of mechanical, electronic and tech updates. The most notable changes will be the introduction of new petrol and diesel engines. The newer engines - a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor with EQ Boost (mild hybrid) for the C 200 and a new 1951cc diesel engine for the C 220 d and C 300 d will offer better drivability, performance and efficiency. The Mercedes-AMG C43 is also expected to be offered with more power.

Apart from the new engines, the C-Class also gets slight cosmetic changes, including two new colours: Mojave Silver and Emerald Green. On the inside, there are more display options to choose from, be it a 10.25-inch screen for the central infotainment or the 12.3-inch digital display for the driver. The updated C-Class will also packs in safety and autonomous driving technology derived from the S-Class. We will see what options are offered for India when it is launched.

The current Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in India with three petrol engines and a diesel engine. It’s available in three variants - Style, Avantgarde and Avantgarde Edition C. Its list of features include LED intelligent light system, a panoramic sunroof, five driving modes, dual-zone climate control, active parking assist, reversing camera, a Burmester audio system and 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, which depend on the variant chosen. Turning the C-Class into a fort are seven airbags, adaptive braking and attention assist. The C-Class is also available as a cabriolet in India, which is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine. It’s also available in two of its AMG avatars - C 43 and C 63 S.

The pricing of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class falls in the range of Rs 39.9 lakh to Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com