Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster And GT R Launching On August 21

Mercedes-Benz will launch two AMG-powered cars in India on August 21. These are the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster and GT R. They will take the count of AMG-marked offerings in India to twelve and the ones launched in 2017 to five. Prior to this, the German automaker launched the GLS 63, G 63 and the GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe in the country.

Both the newbies in India are high performance, two-seater sports cars but they differ in their overall recipe.

Mercedes-AMG GT R

It is the most hardcore version of the standard Mercedes-AMG GT. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 585PS of power and 700Nm of torque. Mated to the engine is a 7-speed, dual-clutch transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels only. Thanks to those specs and an overall package which is 15kg lighter than the standard car, the GT R catapults to 100kmph from standstill in just 3.6 seconds. The company claims that its top speed is 318kmph. Price for this beast is expected to hover around the Rs 3 crore mark. Its list of direct rivals include the Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 and Ferrari 488 GTB.

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster

Don’t confuse this with the model mentioned above. The GT Roadster still carries the same DNA of the standard car and isn’t as hardcore as the GT R. What it does have that the GT R doesn’t is a convertible avatar. The GT Roadster essentially features the same twin-turbo, 4.0-litre V8, but in a detuned form. It generates 476PS of power and 630Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by the same 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and power is also sent to the rear wheels only. As you’d expect, the performance figures aren’t as outlandish as its hardcore, hardtop sibling. 0-100kmph is dealt in 4.0 seconds and the car tops out at 302kmph. Obviously this will be a smidge more affordable, with the asking price likely to be around Rs 2.7 crore. It will lock its horns with the likes of Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder and Ferrari California T.

