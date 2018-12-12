From 'Pappu Pass Ho Gaya' To 'BJP Gets Triple Talaq', Memes, Jokes Trends On Twitter After Polls Results

Election results may be good or bad for those politically-inclined depending on their party affiliation, but Twitterati across the spectrum are having a field day with catchy one-liners, jokes and memes all around, ranging from 'Pappu pass ho gaya' to the 'BJP gets triple talaq'.

Twitter as we know today has become a platform for people to show their creative side. Given the surprising performance by the Congress in the assembly results 2018, the Twitter broke into a fit of memes for the Congress' Rahul Gandhi, while also keeping in mind the feelings of the opposition.

Here are some of the popular memes on the election results that are doing the rounds on social media.

A good number of jokes are also targetted at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had campaigned extensively for the BJP during the elections. Several viral memes take a swipe at his numerous 'name-changing' ideas and one of those shows the firebrand leader telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would change the meaning of 'defeat' to 'victory'.

Another meme showed Adityanath, who had talked about changing the names of cities like Hyderabad during his election campaign, suggesting changing the name of Congress party itself to the 'BJP'.

Me and my fellow BJP supporters right nowðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Results2018 pic.twitter.com/ivf46qB8Bb — Anmol ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@anmolpal1999) December 11, 2018

Meri taraf mat dekhiye @narendramodi ji, ab main aapki koi madad nahi kar paunga. #ElectionResults2018 pic.twitter.com/ZYzHe9dond — Rafale Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) December 11, 2018

This is how EC is counting Madhya Pradesh's votes. #Results2018 pic.twitter.com/b9MjU7ClAQ — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) December 11, 2018

#Results2018



Indians - Kab tak vote count kar loge Madhya Pradesh ke?



Election Commission - pic.twitter.com/lwD2bcMQJn — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) December 11, 2018

At least one thing is proved now cow only gives milk - not votes#Results2018#AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/LN6LVAgKZz — Vishnu Dasð®ð³ (@vishnu55242198) December 11, 2018

Reacting to the BJP's fall, many known faces too shared jokes and funny tweets. Celebrity author Shobhaa De tweeted, "Not only has Pappu passed, he has earned an instant PhD. Let's hope he stays the course and doesn't get distracted. India needs him to see the 2019 elections through."

Not only has Pappu passed, he has earned an instant PhD. Let's hope he stays the course and doesn't get distracted. India needs him to see the 2019 Elections through. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) December 11, 2018

Actress Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Looks like BJP got 'Pappu'd three times over". Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is often referred to as 'Pappu' on social media by right-wing trolls, while some BJP leaders have also called him by this name.

Looks like #BJP got Pappu’d three times over today. Congrats @RahulGandhi @INCIndia for bringing democracy back to India ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 11, 2018

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "No wonder the BJP is so upset today. The voters just gave them a triple talaq", referring to the Congress emerging victorious in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

No wonder the BJP is so upset today. The voters just gave them a triple talaaq. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 11, 2018

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too tweeted in Hindi, "Abki baar, kho di sarkar" (This time, lost the government), punning it on the popular BJP slogan of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 'Abki baar, Modi sarkar'.

à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¬à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤°à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤° — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 11, 2018

After a see-saw battle on Tuesday, Congress emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh with 114 seats, two short of a simple majority. The BJP, which had ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats.