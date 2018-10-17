﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Melania Trump's Plane Forced To Return Due To Smoke In The Cabin

Melania Trump's Plane Forced To Return Due To Smoke In The Cabin

According to TV reporters traveling with the first lady, the flight was in the air about 10 minutes when smoke filled the cabin.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 October 2018
Melania Trump's Plane Forced To Return Due To Smoke In The Cabin
(File-AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Melania Trump's Plane Forced To Return Due To Smoke In The Cabin
outlookindia.com
2018-10-17T20:00:22+0530

US First lady Melania Trump's plane was forced to return to a Washington area military base on Wednesday because of smoke in the cabin.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said "everyone is fine and everyone is safe" after the plane returned to Joint Base Andrews.

Mrs. Trump had been scheduled to visit a Philadelphia hospital and meet with families of children affected by exposure to opioids while in the womb.

Grisham said the first lady's team was "evaluating" whether to make other arrangements to travel to the event.

According to TV reporters traveling with the first lady, the flight was in the air about 10 minutes when smoke filled the cabin, and then Secret Service agents rushed to the front of the plane.

It was not immediately clear what caused the problem.

The event was planned for Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was to join the first lady. The hospital has provided care to mothers with opioid use disorder and their newborn children for more than 45 years.

Mrs. Trump was to tour a neonatal intensive care nursery and speak at an HHS conference on a new system that tracks infants suffering from opiate withdrawal.

The first lady's intended visit was to be one of stops as she promotes her "Be Best" campaign, which focuses on issues affecting children, including the importance of healthy pregnancies.

(AP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Melania Trump USA Aeroplanes/Flights Flight Disruptions National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : #MeToo: Women Journalists Who Called Out M J Akbar Welcome His Resignation
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters