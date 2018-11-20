Mehr Dhupia Bedi Says Hello To The World: Neha Dhupia

Related Stories Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Blessed With A Baby Girl

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Neha Dhupia on Tuesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her baby's feet wearing booties. The booties read: "Hello world".

The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo,"Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world."

Dhupia's husband and actor Angad Bedi on Tuesday tweeted an update about the mother-daughter duo and said that both his "girls are doing really well".

The last two days have been very overwhelming. @NehaDhupia and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl .Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well.... âÂ¤ï¸Â — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) November 20, 2018

The actress delivered her first born on November 18. According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child in Womens Hospital here.

The couple surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Dhupia's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

IANS