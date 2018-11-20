﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Mehr Dhupia Bedi Says Hello To The World: Neha Dhupia

Mehr Dhupia Bedi Says Hello To The World: Neha Dhupia

Actor Angad Bedi on tweeted an update about the mother-daughter duo and said that both his girls are doing really well.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2018
Mehr Dhupia Bedi Says Hello To The World: Neha Dhupia
File Photo
Mehr Dhupia Bedi Says Hello To The World: Neha Dhupia
outlookindia.com
2018-11-20T13:46:40+0530
Related Stories

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Neha Dhupia on Tuesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her baby's feet wearing booties. The booties read: "Hello world".

The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo,"Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world."

Dhupia's husband and actor Angad Bedi on Tuesday tweeted an update about the mother-daughter duo and said that both his "girls are doing really well".

The actress delivered her first born on November 18. According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child in Womens Hospital here.

The couple  surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Dhupia's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kareena, Abhishek, Madhuri To Join The World Of Mowgli
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters