Mehoooba Asks Security Forces To Ensure Safety Of People During Ops

The Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today "advised the security agencies to ensure safety and security of general public and their properties, while dealing with security and law and order related incidents."

She was reviewing overall security situation in the State at a meeting of the Unified Headquarters here.

The Unified Command was formed in Kashmir in 1993 to give a coordinated and planned response to the threat of insurgency in Kashmir. The Unified Command, also termed the Unified Headquarters (UHQ), in Kashmir comprises the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police. The state Chief Minister is the chairman of the Unified Command.

According to the official spokesman the meeting took a detailed review of the security scenario in the State including the situation along the borders.

Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting Chief Minister stressed upon the security and intelligence agencies to synchronize their efforts and actions on the ground, while dealing with the challenging situations, through strict adherence to prescribed Standard Operating Procedures.



Mehbooba Mufti asked the security agencies to adopt a calibrated response to various situations during the coming month of Ramadhan, tourist season and Amarnath Yatra.

She stressed upon the security agencies to provide secure environment and hassle free movement during the coming holy month.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for engaging meaningfully with the people, particularly youth, so that they are able to gainfully contribute to the society.

She stressed on increased community policing activities and enhanced outreach by the administration.

Mehbooba Mufti also stressed on continued coordination among various agencies at each level, the spokesman said.