Mehbooba Mufti Meets PM Modi, Stresses On Addressing Alienation Among Youth And Violence In J&K

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called on the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in New Delhi today and apprised him about the overall obtaining situation in Jammu & Kashmir, a government spokesman said.

He said during the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed on finding ways and means to end the cycle of violence in the State by addressing the element of alienation among youth.

She said the people of the State having suffered immensely during the turmoil of past three decades are looking upto the country’s political leadership to support them in getting out of this cycle of uncertainty and deaths.

Reiterating her demand for peaceful engagement with all stakeholders in this regard, the Chief Minister sought more frequent meetings at the highest levels between the two countries. She also favoured the idea that the two Army commands be in touch with each other to minimise the level of tension across the borders in the State which has affected lakhs of people living in these areas.

During the meeting, Mehbooba Mufti also pleaded for taking the cross LoC movement to next higher level by working on opening more historic routes across the LoC and movement of more people to build public confidence in the peaceful engagements. She also pleaded for working for opening Sharda Peth, ancient seat of learning across LoC, and developing it like Nalanda and Takshila.

During the meeting, implementation of AoA, execution of PMDP and other mega developmental projects in the State also came up for discussion during the meeting.