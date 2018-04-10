Medical Test Confirms Indrani Mukherjea Overdosed On Antidepressant

The Dean of Mumbai's JJ Hospital where Indrani Mukerjea was admitted said that a medical test confirmed that she overdosed on an antidepressant.

Indrani was admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai late on Friday night after complaining of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing.

"Overdose of benzodiazepine was suspected and that is what has come out positive in the test," JJ Hospital Dean SD Nanandkar told ANI on Monday.

Advertisement opens in new window

On April 7, Nanandkarp said the preliminary test of Indrani indicates a case of poisoning or drug overdose adding that the hospital authority is waiting for the final reports.

Indrani is currently serving jail term in Byculla women's jail in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Earlier today, Additional Director General, Prisons, Bhushan Upadhyay said that Rajvardhan, Inspector General (IG), Prisons, is directed to conduct a detailed inquiry in the incident.

ANI