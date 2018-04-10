The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:02 am National Sheena Bora Murder Case

Medical Test Confirms Indrani Mukherjea Overdosed On Antidepressant

Indrani is currently serving jail term in Byculla women's jail in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.
Outlook Web Bureau
Medical Test Confirms Indrani Mukherjea Overdosed On Antidepressant
File Photo
Medical Test Confirms Indrani Mukherjea Overdosed On Antidepressant
outlookindia.com
2018-04-10T12:27:21+0530

The Dean of Mumbai's JJ Hospital where Indrani Mukerjea was admitted said that a medical test confirmed that she overdosed on an antidepressant.

Indrani was admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai late on Friday night after complaining of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing.

"Overdose of benzodiazepine was suspected and that is what has come out positive in the test," JJ Hospital Dean SD Nanandkar told ANI on Monday.

Advertisement opens in new window

On April 7, Nanandkarp said the preliminary test of Indrani indicates a case of poisoning or drug overdose adding that the hospital authority is waiting for the final reports.

Indrani is currently serving jail term in Byculla women's jail in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Earlier today, Additional Director General, Prisons, Bhushan Upadhyay said that Rajvardhan, Inspector General (IG), Prisons, is directed to conduct a detailed inquiry in the incident.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Indrani Mukerjea Mumbai Crime Hospitals / Clinics Police & Security Forces National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Why Is Petrol Price So High In India When That Of Imported Crude Oil Is Low?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters