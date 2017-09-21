The Website
21 September 2017

Medical College Scam: Retired Orissa HC Judge Quddusi, Others Sent To CBI Custody

Outlook Web Bureau
A special court today sent retired Orissa High Court judge Ishrat Masroor Quddusi and five other persons to four-day CBI custody in the medical college scam case.

Special Judge Manoj Jain sent Quddusi and others to custody after the central probe agency said their custodial interrogation was required to unearth the "larger nexus" in the alleged medical college scam issue.

All the six were arrested last night from various locations in the national capital,

Besides Quddusi, the others who were sent to CBI custody are B P Yadav and Palash Yadav of the Prasad Educational Trust which runs a medical college in Lucknow, Biswanath Agrawala, a middleman, alleged hawala operator Ramdev Saraswat and one Bhawna Pandey.

The CBI sought 5-day custody for them, saying that Rs 1.86 crore were recovered and "a larger nexus needs to be considered as 46 colleges were debarred".

According to the CBI, the arrests were made late last night after a detailed search operation at eight locations, including the residence of retired judge Quddusi in Greater Kailash area of South Delhi, while searches were also carried out in Bhubaneswar and Lucknow.

It said that a case was registered against them for allegedly trying to settle an ongoing matter relating to a medical college being barred from admitting new students.

(PTI)

