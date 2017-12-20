The Website
MBBS Student Alleges Rape By Peon On Bhubaneswar College Campus, Accused Denies Saying She Was With Her Male Friend

The female student in her FIR at Mancheswar police station alleged that she was raped by the peon of the college while she was returning to hostel on Tuesday night.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
A first year female MBBS student of a private medical college was allegedly raped by a peon on the college campus in Bhubaneswar, police said on  Wednesday.

The female student in her FIR at Mancheswar police station alleged that she was raped by the peon of the college while she was returning to hostel on Tuesday night.

"We have arrested a man based on the complaint of the girl. Both the victim and the accused have undergone medical examination," Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Satyabrata Bhoi told reporters adding that the police have also recorded the statement of the victim under Section 161 CrPC.

The private medical college chairman Tirupati Panigrahi said: "The incident that occurred at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday came to the light around 12 pm. The girl did not know the peon’s name. We identified the accused and handed him over to the police."

The accused has been identified as Manoj Khuntia, a resident from Athagarh in Cuttack district, the police said.

Khuntia claimed that he is innocent and allegations against him are false and baseless.

"Around 9 PM, I saw the girl student and her male friend in a compromising position, while I was coming from the canteen after having my dinner. I shouted on them and told that I would take up the matter with the principal," said Khuntia.

Khuntia said: "They requested me not to reveal the matter before anyone and promised that they would never commit same thing in college campus. Later, I went to my room, but the police brought me here at around 4 AM today."

Outlook Web Bureau

