Maybe Two Months Ago He'd Have Told Me What It Takes To Succeed In Politics: Rajinikanth On Kamal Haasan

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said that merely fame and money are not enough to become successful in the politics.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony of Sivaji Ganesan's memorial, he said, "If you have to succeed in politics, merely cinema's name, fame, and money is not enough. All apart from this there is something bigger which we need. May be Kamal Haasan knows what it is. If I had asked him two months ago, may be he would have told me. Now, when I ask him, he says 'come with me, and I'll tell you'."

Speaking in the sidelines of veteran Tamil actor Shivaji Ganeshan, Rajinikanth said that the former always gave them lessons, both in the field of cinema and politics.

"He participated in the elections and lost it and it not only brought a respect to him but also brought a bad name to his constituency people. So we must all learn a message from this. If you have to succeed in politics, merely cinema's name, fame, and money is not enough," he asserted.

The event saw Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan sharing the same stage.

Haasan had said that he would launch his own party soon.

He had also held meetings with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but dismissed speculation of joining either.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam inaugurated the ceremony.

The 28,300 sq ft memorial, honouring Sivaji Ganesan, has been built by the Public Works Department at a cost of Rs 2.80 crore at Adyar in the Dravidian style of architecture.

A winner of the coveted Dada Saheb Phalke award, Ganesan had acted in over 300 films most of which were big hits.

He passed away on July 21, 2001.

(ANI)