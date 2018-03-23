May Consider Quota For The Mahadalits, Hints Yogi Adityanath

In a move to appease backward classes, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday indicated his government was considering bringing in a quota for the mahadalits (most backward sections) to ensure their upliftment.



Responding to concerns raised by members during a discussion in the state Assembly, Adityanath asserted the provisions related to reservations were not being done away with.



"Agar aavashyakta padi, to hum ati pichchde aur ati Dalit ko aarakshan dene par vichar karenge (If the need arises we will provide reservations to the most backwards and the most backward among Dalits)," he added.



The chief minister said all Dalits and poor, who have been deprived of development, will be taken care of by the government as they needed to be brought in the mainstream. He was intervening in the discussion on general budget in the state Assembly.



"We will provide jobs without discrimination...Earlier there used to be 'len den' (deals). Could anyone imagine that Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh will be taken for recruitment in UPPSC jobs? Let the inquiry report come, those found responsible for it will go to jail and their properties will be attached," he said.



It is our endeavour that this month itself we will implement proposals worth Rs 25,000 crore and this task will be taken ahead next month, he said.



In three years, direct employment will reach 20 lakh youth and if all the proposals that have come our way are taken up they will give employment to 35 lakh youth, he said.



Lashing out at the previous government for "various shortcomings" leading to stalling of recruitment with courts intervening, the chief minister said that unlike the earlier times, employment was now being given only on the basis of merit.



Adityanath announced that government will develop the villages of martyrs who lost their lives on the borders since April 17, as martyr villages.



Besides making basic infrastructure facilities like roads available to the villages, a "toran dwar" will be set up in the martyr's name and a statue will be put up to felicitate the jawans who have sacrificed their lives besides giving a job to one of the dependents.



"We are trying to improve the picture of the state but you are out to ignite fire...No religion will allow this," he said attacking political rivals.



The chief minister, who rebutted the Opposition charge that nothing was done in the one year of the BJP government, said besides launching its own schemes his government also worked in close coordination with the Centre to ensure that benefits of development reached the last man on the social ladder.



He stressed that eight districts had been made open-defecation free (ODF).



Refuting the allegation of the Opposition that there was a cut in the budget of different departments, the chief minister presented department-wise details of rise in percentage of their respective budgets and remarked "the cut has been made only where it used to go into the pockets of a handful of people."



"There were eight districts where people's representatives had been demanding medical colleges and I am happy that six will be completed this year," he said.



He attacked the previous government in the state claiming they patted their backs for half-completed projects. He pointed out that sugar mills were being opened by his government in Pipraich and Munderwa. A 'School Chalo Abhiyan' is being launched from April 2 and no child should be deprived of going to school, he said.



"Every child will be given two uniforms, books and bag and they will get education through NCERT syllabus...Public and convent schools will be left behind...Many legislators have adopted schools," he said.



He also spoke about the "successful" Investors Summit organised in the state capital last month.



Rejecting the allegations that UP had been meted out stepmotherly treatment by the Centre, he said that alloactions were hiked but the state under the previous regime did not show interest in making full use of it.





