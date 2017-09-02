Massive Protests Break Out Across Tamil Nadu Over NEET Petitioner's Suicide

Many people took to streets across Tamil Nadu on Saturday blaming the state and the central government for the death of the 17-year-old Dalit girl who had moved the Supreme Court against NEET-based medical examinations. She allegedly committed suicide on Friday.

Targeting the state government and the Centre, around 1,500 workers from different opposition groups protested at multiple locations in Chennai on Saturday, says an NDTV report.

Advertisement opens in new window

Anitha was reportedly upset after it became known that Tamil Nadu would not be exempt from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

The daughter of a daily wage earner, Anitha dreamed of becoming a doctor. She was found hanging at her house in a village in this district, police said. The Dalit girl had approached the apex court last month, opposing a plea seeking admissions to under graduate medical courses only on the basis of the NEET score.

The police said they were investigating the matter.

The residents held a ‘road roko’ in the village, slamming the AIADMK-led state government for the death of the girl.

(With PTI inputs)