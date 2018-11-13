Masks, Nose Filters, Air Purifiers: How Pollution In Delhi Gave Rise To A New Industry

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorates progressively, breathing easy is increasingly becoming a challenge. While this might be an immediate health crisis demanding a comprehensive plan to combat it systematically, an industry of anti-pollutant products sees it as the perfect time to make a pitch for their products.

As demoralising as the scenario is, entrepreneurs have still managed to find business opportunities by creating products that fulfill the new emerging needs of the Delhi metropolis--of being able to breathe safely.

Since few years, people in Delhi who are more sensitive to the needs of healthy air, have been using anti-pollutant masks. However, market demands and innovation have brough about new line of products, which seek to help us supply cleaner air to our lungs.

Nasofilters, one such product, made by Nanoclean Global, is a nostril filter that is made with a special cellulose-based fibre and claims to filter microscopic pollutants like PM 2.5 and 10, accroding to a report in Times of India.

The CEO of Nanoclean claims that filter is a use and throw product with each pair costing Rs 10.

Start-ups are developing products ranging from activated charcoal to indoor air purifiers, in order to help people breathe better, or at least make them feel so.

Another interesting product, which was used even by the Delhi goverment to control air quality during the Delhi Marathon in October is Pure Skies.

It is developed by a Bengaluru based start-up Device Earth and uses radio waves to drive away pollutants like nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide from the air, according to the Times of India report.

Besides, there are numerous other start-ups, aiming to target this niche market, with prospects of growth seeming positive at present, as no signs of the air quality improving in the Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) on Monday warned that if the air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate then it would impose a complete ban on the use of non-CNG private as well as commercial vehicles.

According to the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), the overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Monday was recorded at 406 which falls in the 'severe' category.

The PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) level Monday was recorded at 263 while the PM10 -- particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres -- was recorded at 457.

Nineteen areas in Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality while 17 areas showed 'very poor' air quality, the CPCB said, adding that Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida and Noida recorded 'severe' air quality while Gurgaon showed improvement with the AQI being in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Authorities have attributed the dip in air quality to unfavourable weather conditions such as low wind speed.

(with PTI inputs)