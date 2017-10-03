The Website
03 October 2017

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift: Variants Explained

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift is available in four trim levels, powered by the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel with mild-hybrid SHVS tech. But which one should you put your money on?
The mid-cycle refresh of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is here and it is all set to renew its rivalry with its arch-rival, the Hyundai Creta. Renault will also drive in the Captur into this equation, further intensifying this competition.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

With the facelift, Maruti has tried to spruce up the S-Cross’ appearance, which was a little bland before, and it now offers more goodies as well. Let us see which variant suits you the best.  

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

Highlights

  • Maruti has ditched the 1.6-litre diesel engine (DDiS 320: 120PS/ 320Nm, 6-speed manual) with the S-Cross facelift and now only offers the relatively underpowered 1.3-litre diesel (DDiS 200: 90PS/ 200Nm, 5-speed manual)

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

  • The 1.3-litre diesel gets Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech, same as the Ciaz and the Ertiga, which comes with engine start-stop system, brake energy regeneration and torque assist function 
  • Courtesy the SHVS system, the overall fuel efficiency of the S-Cross DDiS 200 has gone up from 23.65kmpl to 25.1kmpl 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

  • Though the international-spec facelift saw the debut of the Boosterjet series – 1.0-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo petrols – there’s no word from Maruti regarding a petrol option in the S-Cross 
  • It is available in four trim levels –  Sigma (base), Delta, Zeta and the Alpha (range-topping) – same as before 
  • Boot space (353-litres) and ground clearance (180mm) remain unaltered 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

Standard safety features 

  • Dual-front airbags along with ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution)
  • All-around disc braking

Colour options

  • Nexa Blue
  • Caffeine Brown
  • Granite Grey
  • Premium Silver
  • Pearl Arctic White

Out of these five colour options, only the Nexa Blue (check out the pictures) is a new addition

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma

Features 

  • Lights: halogen projector headlamps (pre-facelift model had a multi-reflector unit). Normal incandescent tail lamps, but feature new graphics
  • Audio: Doesn’t offer any audio system 
  • Comfort: Central locking, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), power windows with driver-side auto up/down. Also on offer are tilt adjustable steering, manual AC and height adjustable seatbelts 
  • Tyres: 215/60 cross-section with steel rims (up from 205/60)

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Delta

Over the base Sigma, the Delta gets: 

  • Audio: a non-touch double-din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, CD playback along with Aux-in and USB input. The unit is coupled to a four-speaker system and comes with a remote
  • Comfort: telescopic adjustable steering with audio and calling functions, front armrest and rear parking sensors    
  • Lights: Illumination for the glove box, luggage compartment and front footwell  
  • Aesthetics: Black roof rails and full wheel cover 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Zeta 

Over the Delta, the Zeta gets: 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

  • Audio: Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with built-in navigation and Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. The unit is coupled to a six-speaker system (four-speakers and two tweeters). Also on offer are voice commands, smartphone app-based remote and rear parking camera support 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

  • Comfort: Passive keyless-entry with engine push-button start-stop, cruise control, auto climate control, height adjustable driver seat, reclining rear seats with armrest (twin cupholders) and electrically foldable ORVMs. Also on offer are rear wash and wipe with defogger 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

  • Aesthetics: 16-inch machine-cut dual-tone alloys, turn lamps on ORVMs, satin finish interior highlights, centre console with piano black inserts  

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

  • Lights: front fog lamps 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Alpha 

Over the Zeta, the range-topping Alpha gets: 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

  • Light: LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs and tail lamps with LED graphics 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

  • Comfort: Auto headlamps with auto levelling, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror 
  • Aesthetics: Leatherette upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

Overall, Maruti has certainly offered something for everyone in each of the variants, though, going by specs alone, the Zeta comes out to be the most value for money offering. The pre-facelift Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1.3-litre DDiS 200 was priced in the range of Rs 7.94 - 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). And since the 1.6-litre DDiS 320 diesel engine (was priced at Rs 11.66 lakh) has been discontinued, the updated S-Cross is expected to be priced more or less in the same range as there aren't many changes except for the mild hybrid tech.

Source: cardekho.com

Automobiles Cars Suburban Utility Vehicle (SUV) Maruti Suzuki Maruti S-Cross Maruti S-Cross Variants

