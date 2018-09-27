﻿
Maruti Suzuki Rolls Out Limited Edition Baleno

The Limited Edition pack is basically an accessory kit that can be fitted on any variant

27 September 2018
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been present in the Indian market for almost three years now. So now, to spice things up a little, Maruti has made a limited edition variant of the hatchback available at Nexa showrooms.

Starting on the outside, the limited edition Baleno gets a healthy dose of skirting all around the car. Side body mouldings are also present, a boon for all those who park their cars in tight spaces. Open the door to step inside and you will immediately be greeted by an illuminated scuff plate. On the inside, the limited edition Baleno gets black quilted seat covers and 3D floor mats. The all-black scheme of the Baleno’s interiors has been kept in mind and the accessories offered are of the same colour.

Maruti is also offering amenities like a tissue holder, a smart key finder, a black cushion that goes with the interiors and a keychain to top it off. Authorised Nexa dealership in Delhi reveals the price of this limited edition package to be Rs 26,990.

The premium is slightly lower than the price that a customer would pay if they got the offered accessories installed separately via the car configurator on the Nexa website. But the car configurator would also allow a customer to get the specific accessories that he or she wants, instead of the ones that are being offered as part of the limited edition package.

Words: Dhruv Paliwal

Source: cardekho.com

