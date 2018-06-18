Maruti S-Cross Vs Hyundai Creta: Real-World Performance And Efficiency Comparison

The urban compact SUV segment is quite a popular one. Two of the most sought after products here are the Hyundai Creta facelift and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. While Maruti has done away with the explosive 1.6-litre diesel engine on the S-Cross, the Creta is still available with the bigger and more powerful 1.6-litre diesel engine. Does a bigger, torquier and a more powerful unit make any drastic difference in the real world performance and efficiency? We find out.

Specifications and Tested Fuel Efficiency

The Creta gets a 300cc advantage over the S-Cross, and it shows in the superior power and torque numbers. However, the S-Cross pulls a fast one when it comes to fuel economy within city limits thanks to its SHVS mild hybrid system. That said, if long highway drives are a regular feature, the Creta seems to be the better option as it beats the S-Cross by a very small margin. With the all-important fuel efficiency figures out of the way, let’s check out the performance figures, shall we?

Acceleration and Roll-Ons

The real-world numbers just reiterate the fact stated on the spec sheet. The S-Cross comes out significantly slower in outright performance, be it off the line or in-gear acceleration required to make overtakes. The S-cross cannot be considered slow - it is just that the Creta with its bigger and more sprightly engine offers better performance than the former.

Braking

In real world, braking should be given more priority than picking up speed and it’s one area where the S-Cross performs slightly better than the Creta. The difference is less than a metre but that could just make the difference when a panic braking situation arises.

