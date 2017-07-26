Maruti Extends Nexa Experience To Car Service

Nexa is no stranger to anyone. It is Maruti Suzuki’s premium range of dealerships, which retails the Baleno (including the RS), Ignis, S-Cross and the Ciaz. The number of outlets has gone well above 200 in just over two years since its inception. Now though, the country’s largest carmaker has decided to extend the premium Nexa experience to car servicing as well.

Maruti Suzuki says that Nexa Service will take forward the original promise of pampering, innovation, “global” and excitement for car customers. Tell you what, let’s see what all is to be expected.

How will you book a service?

Gone are the days for Nexa where a dedicated person would attend calls and schedule services for car owners. Instead, service can be booked online or through the mobile application.

What happens when you arrive at the service centre?

First of all, there won’t be a guard to open the gate. Confused? Don’t be, as the automatic boom barrier will scan the RFID on your car and open the gate for you. A dedicated service bay and adviser will be assigned for your car. Post this, the usual norm of checking the service history will be carried out before the engineer lists out the recommended jobs.

What happens then?

Well, you can either choose to leave or stay back. If you pick the latter, you can keep a track on the overall service progress and see a health report for your car as well. The health report will rate your car on various parameters, which gives you the correct insight on what’s happening behind the scenes.

Can you see the car getting serviced?

Yes, you can. At the customer lounge, with glass walls, you can actually see how your car is being serviced at every stage. Just in case, if you want to see the car being serviced on the TV inside the lounge, even that is possible.

When can you avail this?

The first Nexa Service workshop has been launched in Gurugram, Haryana. The same is expected to expand in phases, with the carmaker targeting to have 300 such service outlets up and running by 2020.

Source: cardekho.com