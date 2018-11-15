Maruti Ertiga 2018 Variants, Colour Options Revealed; Bookings Now Open

Prices of the new Ertiga will be announced on 21 November

Booking amount for the new Ertiga has been set at Rs 11,000

Will be available in 4 variants: L, V, Z and Z+

Automatic transmission option with the new petrol engine on V and Z variants

Will be available in 5 exterior colour options

Maruti Suzuki has officially opened bookings for the new Ertiga at Rs 11,000. Prices of the 2018 Ertiga will be announced on 21 November 2018 and it will be sold via Maruti’s Arena dealerships and not Nexa.

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that the new Ertiga will be available in 4 variants: L, V, Z and Z+. While both petrol and diesel engines can be had in any of the four variants with a manual transmission, the automatic transmission will be available only in the V and Z variants with the petrol engine.

The petrol engine will be the 1.5-litre unit that also powers the Ciaz facelift. This engine is paired with the mild-hybrid tech in the Ciaz and we expect the Ertiga to get the same SHVS tech as well. Under the Ciaz’ hood, this engine makes 105PS of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. It’s paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque converter automatic.

The Ertiga will be available with the same 1.3-litre diesel engine as before. Like before, there will be SHVS tech on offer with this engine as well. This engine produces 89PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque on the outgoing Ertiga and we expect the output to remain the same on the new model.

The new Ertiga will be based on Suzuki’s Heartect platform, which it shares with the Swift and Dzire. It will be longer (by 99mm) and wider (by 5mm) than the outgoing Ertiga and will also have a bigger boot. The wheelbase will, however, be identical, at 2740mm.

The outgoing Ertiga was also based on the old Swift’s platform. But in its first generation, the Ertiga also shared its interior dashboard design with the Swift hatchback. However, this time around, the MPV’s dashboard will be different from the Swift’s or the Dzire’s.

The new Ertiga is expected to pack more goodies than before in all its variants. The current version gets a driver airbag as standard feature across the lineup, with the base variant offering passenger airbag and ABS as optional. In the new Ertiga, we expect all these features and rear parking sensors and Isofix child seat mounts to come as standard.

The teaser image of the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Ertiga features projector headlamps; these are not there in the outgoing model. We assume the image is of the top Z+ variant and can make out that it gets fog lamps, chrome door handles, new design alloy wheels and turn indicators placed on ORVMs. Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the new Ertiga will be available in 5 exterior colour options: red, grey, blue, white and silver.

We expect the new Ertiga to be priced at a slight premium over the current model, which retails in the Rs 6.34 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) range. For more details on bookings, refer to the official press release below.

Press release

Maruti Suzuki’s #NextGenErtiga will soon arrive in style

Modern MPV that fits into life style of new-age customers | Aspirational design |

Enhanced Space & Comfort | Plush Dual Tone Interiors | 5th Gen Heartect Platform for advanced safety

Bookings Open Today!

New Delhi, November 14, 2018: Maruti Suzuki India today opened bookings for the next gen ERTIGA at its dealerships across the country. Next gen ERTIGA offers a spacious thoughtful cabin with an aspirational design and promises to be a stylish 7-seater car that will suit new-age customers’ life style. Ertiga will be launched in all-new avatar on November 21, 2018.

The next gen Ertiga is conceptualized on acclaimed 5th Generation HEARTECT platform to ensure enhanced safety and NVH performance by making it stronger and more rigid. It delivers effective absorption and dispersion of crash energy.

Book the #NextGenErtiga:

Customers options can take any of the following options:

Bookings open 14th Nov 2018 onwards

Pre-book the Next Gen Ertiga at any one of the Maruti Suzuki showrooms across India

Dial 1800 102 1800 (toll free) to make enquiries and leave contact details

Log in to www.marutisuzuki.com and leave contact details

The next gen Ertiga can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000/-

Encompassing all the virtues that suit the life-style of the young Indian customer, next gen Ertiga will arrive in its imposing energetic stance with an expressive bold face complimented by stylish 3D LED tail lamps. With ergonomic layout and enhanced comfort, plush dual tone interiors reflect a high level of craftsmanship, taking the next gen Ertiga to an all new-level of luxury.

Under the hood, lies all new K15 petrol engine and the proven DDiS 200 diesel engine, both being offered with smart hybrid technology for enhanced fuel economy without compromising on performance.

In April 2012, Maruti Suzuki had launched India’s first Life Utility Vehicle – Ertiga. The Company has sold over 4.18 lakh units of Ertiga cumulatively since its launch. Ertiga became an instant hit for urban families who are looking for a vehicle that offers more space and flexibility than a sedan. The next gen Ertiga is poised to further strengthen the product portfolio.

