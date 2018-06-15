Maruti Dzire Beats Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor And Other Compact Sedans Put Together In May 2018 Sales

We’ll tell you straight up. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire not only continues to be the best-selling car in its segment but also best-selling model among any passenger vehicle sold in India in the month of May 2018. It clocked a sales figure of 24,365 units, which helped it pip even the Alto and the Baleno by a few thousand units! While every other sub-4-metre sedan seems to be lagging behind, the second-gen Honda Amaze has managed to stand up, somewhat. Take a look:

Advertisement opens in new window

A quick look at the table reveals that the combined sales figures of all the nameplates listed here is still nowhere close to the Maruti Dzire. Even the Honda Amaze’s sales figures are less than half that of the Dzire, whereas models such as the Xcent and Tigor are clocking in decent numbers and trying to stay relevant in the segment. Since the Amaze has just been launched, we expect it’s sales figures to remain on the higher side for a couple of months more. But it’ll be interesting to see where it settles. Will it be more popular than the Xcent and Tigor is something only time will tell. At the launch of the Amaze, Honda was confident that the new sub-4m sedan could become the new best-seller for Honda in India and it looks like it’s on track.

The Volkswagen Ameo and the Ford Aspire are way behind the competition. Both sedans have continued without any major change for more than a couple of years now and this is being reflected in their sales numbers too. However, the Aspire is likely to receive a facelift by the end of this year as its hatchback sibling is expected to receive one very soon. That would help the Aspire get back in the race for the top spot. It is not only expected to get more features but a new petrol engine paired with a new automatic transmission too. As far as the Ameo is concerned, we expect Volkswagen to only come up with some limited editions or feature updates until the MQB platform is localised.

Advertisement opens in new window

Before we sign off, let’s just look at the ex-showroom Delhi prices of all six cars.