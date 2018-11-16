Marital Discord: India Revokes 25 NRI Men's Passports

Related Stories NRIs Who Harass Their Wives Or Abandon Them Could Face Cancellation Of Their Passport

Passports of 25 Indian men living abroad were revoked by the Indian government for abandoning their spouses in India, a Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) official said on Friday.

This came after the Ministry received complaints from the victim and their family members.

"We keep receiving such complaints where Non-Resident Indians have been held accountable for abandoning their wives. The action taken depends on priority," the official said.

Earlier, a high-level committee has made a recommendation to the centre that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who are found harassing or deserting their wives could face impoundment or cancellation of passport, reported Hindustan Times.

Apart from revoking of passport, in some cases the police also has the authority to issue Look-Out-Circulars (LoC).

In criminal matters involving NRIs, the LoC can be issued by the investigating agency in cognisable offences when the husband from overseas is deliberately evading arrest.

It could also be that he is not appearing in the trial court despite non-bailable warrants and other coercive measures or that there is likelihood that he will leave the country to evade trial or arrest.

An inter-ministerial body dealing with matrimonial disputes headed by WCD Secretary Rakesh Srivastava with members from Home Ministry and the External affairs takes the decision of issuing the LoC after the case is scrutinised by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

(With inputs from IANS)