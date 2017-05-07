Man's Stomach 'Opened Like A Book' After Consuming Liquid Nitrogen At Pub

A 30-year-old Delhi resident's visit to a pub turned into a nightmare after he drank a fancy cocktail with smoke coming flowing on it. After gulping the liquid nitrogen, a hole was formed inside his stomach.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the man had consumed liquid nitrogen that has a boiling point of -195.8 degree Celsius and is used to instantly freeze food and beverages. He was supposed to drink the liquid after the nitrogen gas has completely evaporated.

Advertisement opens in new window

Subsequently, he was taken to a Gurgaon hospital where doctors found that there was a huge hole in his stomach which they described “was open like a book”, the report adds.

“When I gulped down the drink, I started feeling very uncomfortable, like how you feel when there is an acid reflux. The bartender passed me another drink and I had it, not thinking too much about the discomfort. However, within seconds, my stomach started swelling and I was in unbearable pain. Breathing was also difficult,” said the man who didn't want to be identified.

Liquid nitrogen can have disastrous consequences as it has high expansion capability and can freeze tissues as well.

Speaking to the newspaper, Dr Amit Deepta Goswami, a Gurgaon-based doctor explains that the gas was trapped inside his body after the person consumed it and the sphincter closed, which led to a hole in his stomach.

The doctor added that his condition was so bad that stitching was not possible so a portion of the stomach had to be removed and the rest has to be connected to the small intestine.

Advertisement opens in new window

The incident happened two months ago and the man has recovered completely, according to the report.