Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee: National Award Is Not Just An Award, It’s An Honour

Manoj Bajpayee says that the national award is the biggest stamp that he wanted as an actor.

Manoj Bajpayee: National Award Is Not Just An Award, It’s An Honour
Actor Manoj Bajpayee | PTI

Trending

Manoj Bajpayee: National Award Is Not Just An Award, It’s An Honour
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T14:33:27+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy INTERVIEWS Manoj Bajpayee

Lachmi Deb Roy

More stories from Lachmi Deb Roy
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 2:33 pm

 In conversation with Manoj Bajpayee on winning the nation award for his performance in ‘Bhonsle’ and how his wish to do the film became stronger with all the rejections. Bajpayee feels that any award is an encouragement in the sense that it somehow emphasizes the fact that you are choosing your work well and you are going in the right direction. Excerpts:

 On winning the national award for the third time

 Every time you get a national award it is not because your film has done a certain amount of business at the box office. You get a national award because a bunch of authentic filmmakers who are passionate about their craft decide on the actors on the basis of performance and how deeply the craftsmen will be able to portray the characters. And also, a national award is not actually an award, it is an honour. I very humbly accept it every time I go there. It is a matter of great joy if you get it without any contention.

 How are awards encouragement for actors?

 An award is an encouragement in the sense that it somehow emphasizes the fact you are choosing your work well and you are going in the right direction. It awards your conviction about your own self, about the good things that you have been doing. And you should take that as encouragement. It helps you to be completely absorbed in your journey of creativity. Again, awards should be a motivation to do your next project even better.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

 How is ‘Bhonsle’ close to your heart?

 Bhosle is very close to my heart because I ran from pillar to post for four years to get finance for this film. But somehow, all the producers who came on board withdrew after a couple of months. They were just not convinced about the script of the project. I had complete faith in it. Not just in the writing, but also in the intention and the talent of Devashish Makhija. Somehow, the wish to do the film became stronger and stronger with all the rejections. Even between shoots I would get into my van and try to organise money for the next day’s shoot. A lot of effort went into making the film. Finally, getting the national award for this film is like a dream come true. A national award is the biggest stamp that I wanted as an actor.

Tags

Lachmi Deb Roy National Award Film Film Actor Art & Entertainment Interviews
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Esha Gupta Stormed Out Of A Film Set After The Director Abused Her

Ieshaan Sehgaal Says He Has Been Wrongfully Portrayed By Rajiv Adatia; Says He Is A Straight Man

Nitu Chandra: After ‘Never Back Down – Revolt’, I Have Two More Hollywood Projects

Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rajinikanth Slays In The Trailer Of 'Annaatthe', Thalaivaa Style

Katrina Kaif Quashes Rumours Of Her December Wedding To Vicky Kaushal

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Malvika Raaj To Make Her lead Bollywood Debut With 'Squad'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background

Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Adivi Sesh Gives Glimpse of 'Musketeer' Sujeeth's Birthday Celebrations

Adivi Sesh Gives Glimpse of 'Musketeer' Sujeeth's Birthday Celebrations

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement