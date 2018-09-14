﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Manohar Parrikar Unwell, Admitted To Hospital In Goa

Manohar Parrikar Unwell, Admitted To Hospital In Goa

Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo said he met Parrikar at the hospital and the chief minister was fine.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2018
Manohar Parrikar Unwell, Admitted To Hospital In Goa
Manohar Parrikar Unwell
PTI Photos
Manohar Parrikar Unwell, Admitted To Hospital In Goa
outlookindia.com
2018-09-14T08:17:39+0530

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district on Thursday evening.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed that he has been admitted to hospital but refused to divulge details about his health.

Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo said he met Parrikar at the hospital and the chief minister was fine.

Parrikar returned from the United States in the first week of September after undergoing medical treatment.

Earlier this year, he was admitted a hospital in the US for nearly three months for a pancreatic ailment.

Since his return last week, Parrikar has not attended any official meetings.

CMO officials had said he was clearing files from home and would start attending meetings and functions after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began Thursday, is over.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Manohar Lal Khattar Goa Health- Medicine- Fitness National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 6 Injured, Hundreds Evacuated After Dozens Of Explosions Hit Gas Pipeline In Boston, US
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters