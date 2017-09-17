Manmohan Singh Should Not Politicise His J-K Visit To Garner Brownie Points: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh should not politicize his Jammu and Kashmir visit to garner brownie points.

A Congress delegation headed by Manmohan Singh on Saturday visited Srinagar to take stock of the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader S. Prakash said if Manmohan Singh suggests any positive points to bring back the Valley to normalcy then his visit would be a great help to the society.

"As a political party, they are entitled to do all this activity. However, Manmohan Singh should not politicize his visit or his report only to garner and score brownie points. If he uses his seniority and experience in suggesting positive points to bring back the Valley to normalcy then that would be a great help and contribution to the society. We need such politics in present days," he said.

Another BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the former prime minister's move will not make any changes in the Valley.

"During Manmohan ji government, the Congress policy regarding Jammu and Kashmir was a failure. In their regime the situation in Valley had become worse and now during Modi ji rule, the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir gradually. Therefore his meeting will not make any changes there as only Centre can do anything in this regard," he told ANI.

The Congress panel led by Manmohan Singh, including former Union home minister P Chidambaram, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, and AICC general secretary Ambika Soni will hold a series of meetings with the people of Valley to ascertain their views on various issues.

In a two-day visit, the team will also interact with members of other political parties.

The panel was formed in April this year in view of the increasing tension in the Valley. (ANI)