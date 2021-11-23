Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Manish Tewari's Book Proves UPA Had Put National Security At Stake, Says BJP

In his book announced by him on Tuesday on Twitter and to be officially released on December 2, Tewari has raised questions about the Manmohan Singh government's policy on national security.

Manish Tewari's Book Proves UPA Had Put National Security At Stake, Says BJP
| PTI Photo

Trending

Manish Tewari's Book Proves UPA Had Put National Security At Stake, Says BJP
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T20:16:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 8:16 pm

The BJP on Tuesday flayed the Congress saying that the book penned by its leader Manish Tewari has proved that the UPA government had put the country's national security at stake.

Talking to mediapersons at the party headquarters here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said: "Entire country knew this reality of UPA government, the saffron party had been saying that, and now even Congress leader and former Central minister Manish Tewari has confessed that the UPA government had put national security at stake."

Bhatia sought an explanation from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on why after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the UPA government did not give a free hand to the armed forces to take decisive steps against Pakistan. "Instead of taking strict action against Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi was busy in partying all night and the then Home Minister Shivraj Patil in helping Bollywood. The Congress leaders were busy in proving the "theory of 'Hindu terrorism'," Bhatia claimed.

Related Stories

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Asserting that the country has witnessed a sea change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhatia said: "After the Pulwama attack, the Army was given a free hand post which the Balakot strike was conducted and Pakistan was taught a lesson." "Not only Pakistan, but our forces have taught a lesson to China too. Now, both the nations have understood that the Modi government is too serious about national security and how capable Indian Forces are," Bhatia noted.

In his book announced by him on Tuesday on Twitter and to be officially released on December 2, Tewari has raised questions about the Manmohan Singh government's policy on national security. "For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11," excerpts from the book say.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

This week the nation will observe the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which paralysed the nation's commercial capital for three days in 2008, in which more than 160 people were killed by terrorists from Pakistan. The security forces had launched an operation for three days and rescued 300 people from the Taj, 250 from the Trident and 60 people (members of 12 different families) from Nariman House.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Manish Tewari Gaurav Bhatia Congress UPA BJP Hinduism Books Twitter
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

Koushik Paul / In reply to Sri Lanka's 386, West Indies were 224/9, still another 162 runs behind in the first innings, at the close of the third day's play of the first Test.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement