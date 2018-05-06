The Website
'Mandir Yahi Banega' Found Written On Door Of St. Stephen's College Chapel

while an 'Om' symbol along with the words 'I'm going to hell' was found on the cross behind the chapel.
Outlook Web Bureau
The Delhi Police today said it did not receive any intimation about the alleged controversial quotes written on the door of a chapel at Delhi University's St Stephen's.

Students' Union president Sai Aashirwaad earlier said that inflammatory quotes like 'Mandir Yahi Banega' were found written on the chapel's main door, while an 'Om' symbol along with the words 'I'm going to hell' was found on the cross behind the chapel yesterday.

"The messages, however, were cleared today," he said.

The Delhi Police said they were not informed about any such incident.

The college administration had announced preparatory holidays for students from April 28, with only those having practical exams attending the college.

Principal John Varghese was unavailable for comment.

(PTI)

or just type initial letters