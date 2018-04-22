Man Who Raped 8-Month-Old Girl Thrashed Outside Indore Court

The suspect arrested in the rape and murder of a gril under one-year age was reportedly assaulted by people on the magisterial court premises in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Saturday.

#WATCH: People thrash rape accused of the case where a girl under one year of age was raped and murdered in Indore. He was being presented before the District Court by the police. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Yx5HTT8EnW — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

Minutes after Naveen Gadge, the suspect arrested, appeared in the Magistrate’s Court, he was reportedlly assaulted by people present there when they learnt he was an suspected child killer and rapist whose body was discovered by the Indore Police on Friday .

Police reportedly had to rush to rescue the suspect.

According to Indore Superintendent of Police (SP) BPS Parihar, some people attacked the suspect arrested person in connection with the Friday rape and muder incident.

He added, “the suspect arrested did not sustain any injury in the attack”.

Meanwhile, the State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh has appealed to advocates not to appear for the accused who was remanded in police custody for two days by the Court.

The family members of the infant, which earns its livelihood selling balloons, have approached to the Police when they found their daughter went missing when they were sleeping in an an open space near Rajwada Palace.

The body of infant was spotted from basement of a shopping plaza next morning by a person who reported the matter to the Police. Through, CCTV footage, the Police traced a suspected person, who turned out to be a relative of infant.

The post-mortem of the girl, conducted at the state-run MY Hospital in Indore, suggested she might have been raped before being killed as her private parts bore injury marks, a source said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Trilok Singh Varkadhe has been accused by the girl's family of not registering a complaint when they approached him.

"When the worried parents came to the police station yesterday morning to file a complaint about their missing child, the ASI turned them away and asked them to come in the afternoon when the inspector-in-charge would register an FIR," DIG Mishra said.

(With PTI inputs)