Haryana Man Dies After Being Stabbed Several Times For Marrying A Dalit Woman

A 25-year-old youth succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed six times in Hisar town of Haryana in an apparent honor killing case.

According to a PTI report, Shyam Arora from Punjabi community ran away from his home to marry a Dalit girl, Sapna, against the desires of both the families in January this year. But soon the family of the dalit girl went to visit their daughter and ended up killing the youth.

According to medical reports provided by the doctors, some six deep wounds of stabbing on Shyam’s chest were found during the post mortem. Sapna also received injuries when she intervened and tried to rescue Shyam.

“Shyam’s family has alleged that apart from Sahil and Pawan, other family members were also involved in the conspiracy. The investigation is still going on,” said a police official.

The suspects during the interrogation told the police that they were determined to kill both of them ever since they tied the knot and were only looking for an opportunity. According to police, they had even brought a pistol. But the pistol did not work that led them to stab Shyam.

“We have arrested two of the main accused of the murder and have formed a special team to recover the knife and pistol used in the crime. The third suspect, who had gone to the home of Shyam, has also been identified, and will be arrested soon,” Police officials told PTI.

Sahil, Pawan and three more persons have been booked under different sections of IPC including murder, trespassing, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and the Arms Act, police said.