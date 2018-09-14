﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Man Throws Daughter From Terrace After Second Girl's Birth

Man Throws Daughter From Terrace After Second Girl's Birth

The toddler, Kavya, was seriously injured after the incident and has been admitted to hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2018
Man Throws Daughter From Terrace After Second Girl's Birth
File Photo (Representative Image)
Man Throws Daughter From Terrace After Second Girl's Birth
outlookindia.com
2018-09-14T14:07:25+0530
Related Stories

A man, desperate for a son, allegedly threw his 18-month daughter from the terrace of his home in an Uttar Pradesh village after his wife gave birth to another girl, police said Friday.

The toddler, Kavya, was seriously injured after the incident in Pardhauli village, under CB Ganj police station area here, Thursday and has been admitted to hospital.

Her father Arvind Gangwar, who was drunk at the time, has been arrested, officials said.

Villagers said that there was tension in the house since Arvind's wife gave birth to their second daughter five days ago.

On Thursday, an inebriated Arvind took his daughter to the terrace and threw her down.

SP (City) Abhimanyu Singh said the police inspector in-charge of the area filed an attempt to murder case after the family did not turn up for it.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Crime Violence Against Women National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rohingyas Or Bangladeshis, Infiltrators Will Be Thrown Out Of Uttarakhand: CM Rawat
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters