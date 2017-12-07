The Website
13 July 2017

Man Thrashed For Allegedly Carrying Beef In Nagpur, Four Detained For Questioning

A video, tweeted by ANI, shows the man being dragged and kicked around by the men.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image/PTI

Four people have been detained after a man was assaulted by locals in Nagpur's Bharsingi area on suspicion of carrying beef. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday.

A case has been registered by the Nagpur police and the four have been interrogated, ANI reported. The news agency has also a video showing the man being dragged and kicked around by the men. The meat sample has reportedly been sent for forensic analysis.

According to India Today, the victim identified as Salim Ismail Shah, 36, was thrashed with rods and sticks by a few men said to be members of a group named "Prahar Sanghatan".

The incident is the latest addition to the growing list of incidents of cow-related violence, where self-styled vigilante groups resort to violence in the name of cow protectionism. 

Junaid,17, was stabbed to death while his brothers – Hashim and Sakir – were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them on-board the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations last month.  

Junaid’s incident was followed by a lynching in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district where a mob of more than 100 people attacked a 45-year-old Muslim  trader, Alimuddin aka Asgar Ali, on the suspicion of carrying beef in his car.

The incident happened on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the killing of people in the name of “Gau bhakti” and said that it is not acceptable. He was giving his speech at Sabarmati Ashram during the centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

According to an IndiaSpend content analysis of the English media,  Muslims were the target of 51% of violence centred on bovine issues over nearly eight years (2010 to 2017) and comprised 86% of 28 Indians killed in 63 incidents. 

 As many of 97% of these attacks were reported after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government came to power in May 2014, and about half the cow-related violence – 32 of 63 cases – were from states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party when the attacks were reported, revealed their analysis of violence recorded until June 25, 2017.

