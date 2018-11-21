Man Reveals Hidden Number In 8 Of Diamonds, Netizens Can't Ignore

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
Image Credit: Twitter
2018-11-21T12:31:31+0530

How many times have you looked at a deck of cards? Has it been dozens? A recent revelation about the hidden secret inside the 8 of diamonds has left the netizens woo-struck.

Recently, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @PlinketyPlink shared a photo of an eight of diamonds from a deck of cards and asked, "What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds?".

With more than 1.2 lakh likes and 36,000 retweets, the tweet is going viral.

If you look closely at the space between the diamonds, you can see a number 8, and once you do, you can never unsee it.

