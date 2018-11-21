Man Reveals Hidden Number In 8 Of Diamonds, Netizens Can't Ignore

How many times have you looked at a deck of cards? Has it been dozens? A recent revelation about the hidden secret inside the 8 of diamonds has left the netizens woo-struck.

Recently, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @PlinketyPlink shared a photo of an eight of diamonds from a deck of cards and asked, "What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds?".

What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds? — Plink (@PlinketyPlink) November 17, 2018

With more than 1.2 lakh likes and 36,000 retweets, the tweet is going viral.

Didn't know the hidden eight in the sight of diamond card. Do you see it What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds? #eightofdiamonds #8 #opticalillusion — spiritually-true (@SpirituallyTrue) November 20, 2018

If you look closely at the space between the diamonds, you can see a number 8, and once you do, you can never unsee it.

Anyone else never notice that there's a number 8 in the middle of the 8 diamonds card, or was it just me? pic.twitter.com/qtYkUcPm3C — Brinsley Levi (@Brinz_92) November 16, 2018

Once you see this you can’t unsee it, there’s an 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds card pic.twitter.com/wlpE6GpeEn — GlovesWasHere (@gloves78) November 18, 2018