Man Rapes Niece For 4 Years On Pretext Of Treating Manglik Dosh: Police

The man told the 23-year-old woman that if the 'dosh' was not corrected her father would die.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 October 2018
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-02T08:59:35+0530

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his niece for over four years under the pretence of treating her manglik dosh, police said Monday.

The man told the 23-year-old woman that if the 'dosh' was not corrected her father would die, police said, adding that the crime was committed regularly during the period of four years.

The man called the woman even after her marriage, which is when she decided to bring the matter to the notice of her father-in-law, police said.

The father-in-law took the woman to Narela Police Station and registered an FIR on September 13.

 
The police contacted the Delhi Commission for Women to provide counselling to the victim.
 
PTI
