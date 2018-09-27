﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Man Pursuing Case Against Yogi Adityanath Arrested On Rape Charges

Man Pursuing Case Against Yogi Adityanath Arrested On Rape Charges

A social activist had filed a petition in court 11 years back against the present Uttar Pradesh Chief.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2018
Man Pursuing Case Against Yogi Adityanath Arrested On Rape Charges
File Photo
Man Pursuing Case Against Yogi Adityanath Arrested On Rape Charges
outlookindia.com
2018-09-27T09:32:59+0530
Related Stories

A social activist who had filed a petition in court 11 years back against the present Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh said Wednesday the woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman, described as a 'occultist'.

The woman was allegedly raped when she had come to Jumman for treatment of some ailment, the officer said.

Following a medical examination of the victim, the rape has been confirmed, he added.

Parvaj has been pursuing a criminal case in various courts against Adityanath, the then Gorakhpur MP, since 2007. He had accused him of delivering a hate speech. 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Gorakhpur Rape Crime Investigation/Enquiry National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Govt Hikes Customs Duty, Air Travel, Washing Machines To Cost More
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters