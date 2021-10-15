Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Hours after the macabre crime, a man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T22:05:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 10:05 pm

Hours after the committing the macabre crime where a man was brutally lynched at Singhu Border with one of his hands being chopped off, a man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had “punished” the victim for “desecrating” a holy book.

The deceased was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body bearing over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons tied to a barricade at a farmers' protest site at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border, a gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs.

Other Nihangs claimed he had “surrendered” to police, who were yet to confirm this till late in the evening. They were, however, questioning some suspects.

Earlier, in a video clip that surfaced on social media, some Nihangs are seen standing around the injured man with his severed left hand close to his head. The group is heard accusing him of desecrating a Sikh holy book.

The video shows the Nihang group asking the badly injured man, who is pleading with them in Punjabi, where he had come from and who sent him.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

One of the Nihangs says the man is a "Punjabi" and not an outsider, and it should not be made into a Hindu-Sikh issue. Another raises a religious chant.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, said a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the killing after the man allegedly tried to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with Home Minister Anil Vij and senior police officers, directing strict action against those found guilty.

The victim, Lakhbir Singh, was a labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab's Tarn Taran and aged around 35 years, police said.

His body was found tied to an overturned police barricade near a dais put up by the farmers protesting there for several months now over the Centre agri-marketing laws.

“The Kundli police station received information at 5 am that a body was found near the farmers' protest site," a Sonipat police official said.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said in Chandigarh that when Sonipat police reached the spot the man had died.

"Some people were standing there. When police tried to take the body away, they protested. After some efforts, the body was brought to the civil hospital," the spokesperson said.

Singh was found wearing only a pair of shorts. His hand was cut off at the wrist and a foot bore deep injuries. Altogether, there were over 10 injury marks inflicted by sharp-edged weapons.

He was allegedly dragged by his assailants for a few metres before he was strung with ropes to the barricade. He is said to have bled to death.

"We have registered a case and further investigations are on," Additional Director General of Police, Rohtak Range, Sandeep Khirwar told PTI over the phone. Khirwar, who later visited Kundli, told reporters that police hoped to make arrests very soon.

“We have the names of some suspects and the investigations are on. I am hopeful that we should be able to make headway very soon, as we have some leads in the case,” he said.

Back in his Tarn Taran village, Singh's family was in shock and said he could never desecrate a holy book.

Some villagers told reporters that his parents died a few years ago and his wife and three children stayed with some relatives. He was said to be staying with his sister.

The Sonipat police said some people initially resisted their entry into the area where the body was tied to the barricade, and were not cooperating with them.

The Nihangs are a Sikh order, distinguished by their blue robes and often seen carrying spears and swords.

Last year, a Punjab policeman's hand was chopped off with a sword and his six colleagues injured in an attack allegedly by a group of Nihangs at a village market in Patiala when the accused were asked to produce curfew passes.

The policeman's hand was later reattached after a surgery at the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

A case of murder was registered at the Kundli police station in Sonipat against unidentified people, police said. A board of doctors conducted the post-mortem at the Sonipat civil hospital.

At least five video clips connected with the murder have surfaced on social media.

In a statement, the SKM said it wanted to make it clear that "both the parties to the incident", the Nihang group and the victim, have no relation with the Morcha.

The peaceful and democratic movement of the farmers is opposed to violence in any form, it added.

The SKM said it is against the desecration of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands.

It demanded that the culprits be punished in accordance with the law after investigating the allegation of murder and the "conspiracy" behind the "sacrilege".

"As always, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will cooperate with the police and the administration in any lawful action," it added.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI that the Nihangs were not part of the SKM's protests and claimed that the victim had been staying with the same group for some time.

In a video message, Yogendra Yadav, condemned the incident and said several SKM leaders had asked the Nihangs to leave the site, but they stayed put.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points of Delhi for months, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Man Lynched Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Punishment Nihangs National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

EC Turns Down Complaint Against Kargil Veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur, BJP Candidate In Mandi

EC Turns Down Complaint Against Kargil Veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur, BJP Candidate In Mandi

Kashmiri Journalists To PCI Team: We Work In An Extremely Hostile Environment

SKM Leaders Doubt Conspiracy Behind Lynching Of Man At Singhu Border, Demand Probe

Militant Part Of Civilian Killings In Srinagar Gunned Down In Encounter At Pulwama

Four Minors Among 11 Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Tractor Accident

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Delhi Police Registers Case After AIIMS Medico Alleges Rape By Colleague

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Shows Unwavering Trust In Defence Sector After Unveiling 7 Defence Firms

PM Modi Shows Unwavering Trust In Defence Sector After Unveiling 7 Defence Firms

Operating Rights Of Temples Should Be Given To Hindus: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Operating Rights Of Temples Should Be Given To Hindus: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

An Empire Worth $2.92 Billion Makes Punjab’s Mittal 71st Wealthiest Indian

An Empire Worth $2.92 Billion Makes Punjab’s Mittal 71st Wealthiest Indian

Condition of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Improving: AIIMS

Condition of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Improving: AIIMS

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Jyotika Sood / India has slipped to 101st position from last year’s 94th position

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Outlook Web Desk / A man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Naseer Ganai / The Army has said a counter-terrorist operation is in progress in the area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar, Poonch district, since the evening of October 14.

Advertisement