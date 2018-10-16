Former BSP MP's Son Brandishes Gun Outside 5-Star Hotel In Delhi, Video Goes Viral

A video of a man brandishing a gun outside a Delhi's five-star hotel has gone viral on social media.

The police has identified the man as Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey.

#WATCH A man brandishes a gun outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi on October 14. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/G14eqVJU0U — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

In the video, the man is seen wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of pink trousers. He can be seen holding a gun and arguing with a couple. According to the media reports, the man was arguing with the couple over a parking issue.

Delhi Police has registered a case under the Arms act.

(With ANI inputs)