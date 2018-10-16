﻿
Former BSP MP's Son Brandishes Gun Outside 5-Star Hotel In Delhi, Video Goes Viral

The police have identified the man as Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2018
Former BSP MP's Son Brandishes Gun Outside 5-Star Hotel In Delhi, Video Goes Viral
Former BSP MP's Son Brandishes Gun Outside 5-Star Hotel In Delhi, Video Goes Viral
A video of a man brandishing a gun outside a Delhi's five-star hotel has gone viral on social media.

The police has identified the man as Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey.

In the video, the man is seen wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of pink trousers. He can be seen holding a gun and arguing with a couple. According to the media reports, the man was arguing with the couple over a parking issue.

Delhi Police has registered a case under the Arms act.

(With ANI inputs)

