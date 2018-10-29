﻿
Man Arrested For Raping Daughter In Kashmir's Baramulla District

Outlook Web Bureau 29 October 2018
Representational Image
A man was arrested on Monday by the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for allegedly raping his own daughter.

The man, Abdul Majid Bhat, was arrested after his son, Imtiyaz Ahmad, filed a complaint with the police, a police spokesperson said.

The victim was sent for a medical examination, which has prima facie confirmed rape, the police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the statement of the victim and other witnesses has also been recorded.

Without revealing the age of the girl, the police spokesman said the victim was not a minior.

PTI

